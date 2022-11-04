The DSS has alerted the Nigerian government that thugs may be deployed by politicians as the campaigns for the 2023 general elections become intense

Kaduna - The Department of State Services (DSS) has warned that there is the possibility of politicians using thugs during the campaign for the 2023 elections.

Abdul Enachie, DSS Director in Kaduna, stated this in his presentation of a report on the security situation for the 2nd and 3rd Quarters in the state.

Security operatives at the presentation of the Kaduna State Security Reports for the 2nd and 3rd quarters of 2022. Photo credit: The Governor of Kaduna State

2023 elections campaigns: What government must do

Enachie said the government needs to take the situation seriously by taking steps to sensitise the youths against allowing themselves to be used as thugs in Kaduna state and other parts of Nigeria, Daily Trust reported.

The Kaduna DSS director also urged the people to help the security agencies to fish out informants that are aiding the bandits and terrorists across the state and country.

He said identifying informants is not the job of security agencies alone, adding everyone ought to participate in identifying informants in communities.

Nigerian military urged to sustain anti-terrorist operations

Enachie also urged the military to sustain their operations against the terrorists in areas like Birnin Gwari and other flashpoints in the northwestern state.

He called on the federal government to complete the Kaduna-Abuja highway and Birnin Gwari highway, saying this will help improve the security situation on the roads.

In his remarks, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state urged the security agencies to ensure that all political actors working with thugs are profiled and prosecuted before the general elections.

2023 elections: Buhari says police have huge task ahead

Meanwhile, in the build-up to the 2023 general elections, President Muhammadu Buhari has said the Nigerian police have a huge task ahead of them and must ensure they uphold it to ascertain a free, fair, and peaceful election.

The president said the current state of insecurity is the perfect timing for the police to re-evaluate their activities and strategise on ensuring the safety of lives and properties.

Buhari stated this on Monday, October 31, at the opening ceremony of the police conference and retreat in Owerri, the Imo state capital.

