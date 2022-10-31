President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed his position on the proposal of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to redesign the naira notes.

According to President Buhari in an interview with Tambari TV on Sunday, October 30, the CBN has his full support and approval to go ahead with the redesign, Vanguard reports.

Buhari is convinced that the naira redesign will benefit Nigeria's economy (Photo: @MBuhari, @GodwinIEmefiele)

Giving his reason for the approval, the president noted that the apex bank gave him sufficient reasons why the notes should be changed.

Quoting the CBN, Buhari said the Nigerian economy stands to benefit from a reduction in inflation, currency counterfeiting, and the excess cash in circulation.

A statement on this seen by Punch released by a presidential media aide, Garba Shehu, read:

“Buhari said reasons given to him by the CBN convinced him that the economy stood to benefit from reduction in inflation, currency counterfeiting, and the excess cash in circulation.

“He said he did not consider the period of three months for the change to the new notes as being short.

”People with illicit money buried under the soil will have a challenge with this but workers, businesses with legitimate incomes will face no difficulties at all.”

He added that the time frame given by the bank for the redesign (three months) is also not short.

