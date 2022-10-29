Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has revealed his position on the recent development and changes made by the Central Bank of Nigeria regarding the nation's currency

The controversial Islamic cleric in a statement, rejected the redesigning of the naira by the CBN noting it's a wrong timing

Gumin further hinted that the policy is disastrous for the nation and it would not starve kidnappers for cash flow as they may demand other foreign currencies to make life harder for the people

Controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has rejected the redesigning of the naira by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN),

In a statement, the cleric described it as economic suicide for Nigerians, especially rural dwellers.

According to him, 80 percent of Nigerians especially rural people, depend on cash transactions, Daily Trust reported.

Gumi rejects the Naira redesign. Photo credit: Sheikh Ahmad Gumi

Source: Facebook

It is a disaster, Gumi reacts to the redesign of Naira

In a statement titled: “Changing the Naira: This is no time for economic kamikaze!”, Gumi said any policy that will cause more cash crunch will be a disaster for the nation.

He further explained that the policy will not starve kidnappers of cash because they may decide to demand for dollars and other currencies to make life more harder to the people.

“People that sell goods will tell you that most Nigerians don’t have the money to buy things; therefore most traders are running at a loss and are already folding up. At this junction, anything that can cause more cash crunch will be a disaster for the nation.

“kidnapping can only be stopped by robust policing, social justice for all, and equitable wealth distribution. Any cosmetic measures will not stop it.May Allah open our eyes and prevent us from jumping from frying pan to fire. Amin,” he said.

Powerful PDP senator reveals how Buhari changed Naira's face in 1984, gives unthinkable reason

Shehu Sani, a former senator and ex-governorship aspirant in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary in Kaduna, has reacted to the recent announcement of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to change the face of the country’s currency.

Sani said President Muhammadu Buhari changed the face of naira notes when he was the military head of state in 1984.

The former senator who represented Kaduna central in the eighth Senate said Buhari’s reason for redesigning the country’s currency was because of the economic instability the country was experiencing.

Source: Legit.ng