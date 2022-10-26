The RMAFC has concluded plans to review the salaries of the president, vice president, lawmakers, governors and other political officeholders

Mohammed Shehu, the chairman of the RMAFC, noted that the salaries were last reviewed in 2008 and it is due to be increased now

However, the NLC and other stakeholders have condemned the decision of the RMAFC, stating that it is the civil servants that deserve salary review based on the economic situation of the country

FCT, Abuja - There are concluded arrangements by the revenue mobilisation allocation and fiscal commission (RMAFC) to begin the process of reviewing the pay of political and public officeholders, including judicial officers in the country.

According to Daily Trust, Mohammed Shehu, the RMAFC chairman, was quoted to have said this during his visit to the chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NFG), Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state.

RMAFC to increase salaries of political appointees Photo Credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

NLC condemns salary increment for Buhari, governors, other political appointees

The statement by the RMAFC chairman has been condemned by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and some experts who argued that the N30,000 minimum wage for civil servants is a chicken feed to the bogus amount being paid to politicians as salaries and allowances.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Those who will benefit from the increment include the president, vice president, governors and their deputies, legislators and other political office holders.

The NLC and others said the civil servants in the national, state and local government areas deserve salary reviews considering the current economic challenges.

When was the last time salaries of president, vice president, governors other political appointees were increased?

But Shehu noted that the last time the commission carried out the review was in 2008, which makes it long enough to be reviewed.

The statement quoted Tambuwal commending the readiness of the RMAFC to initiate the process for the review of the paid exercise.

The governor added that the judges' salaries in Nigeria were one of the least in public service.

Powerful politicians who have goofed in public since APC takes over from PDP

Legit.ng earlier reported that a number of politicians have made public blunders since the APC came into the limelight in 2015, the year it took over from the PDP.

Top on the list is President Muhammadu Buhari, who made the first public gaffe during the 2015 presidential campaign when he addressed Osinbajo as "Osibade".

Downward are the recent goofs by the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and his counterpart in the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, in Kaduna.

Source: Legit.ng