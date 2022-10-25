A foremost leadership accountability group has called on President Buhari to inaugurate the NDDC board

The Niger Delta Network said the inauguration was in line with the NDDC Act to ensure fair representation of the nine constituent states

The group also said it will ensure accountability in the utilisation of the NDDC funds, and due process in the administration of the commission

Port Harcourt - Few days after President Muhammadu Buhari sacked the sole administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Effiong Akwa, the Niger Delta Network (NDN), has called on Buhari to inaugurate the substantive board of the interventionist agency.

Arising from an executive council meeting in Rivers state on Sunday, October 23, Acting Secretary General, Eric Igbinokpogie and Director, Public Communications, John Douglas in a communique, said the entire Niger Deltans were awaiting the immediate inauguration of the NDDC board.

President Buhari has been urged to constitute a substantive NDDC board. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

The inauguration, according to the group, was in line with the NDDC Act to ensure fair representation of the nine constituent states, accountability in the utilisation of the NDDC funds, checks and balances and due process in the administration of the commission.

Part of the communique read:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“The NDN thanks President Muhammadu Buhari for a timely appointment of a seasoned technocrat, in the person of Engr. Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua, as the Acting Managing Director of the NDDC.

“We believe this is a step in the right direction towards the eventual constitution of a substantive board for the commission.

“We thank the honourable minister for Niger Delta affairs, Mr. Umana Okon Umana, for his swift implementation of the directive of Mr. President in the reform of the NDDC. This shows his commitment and readiness toward the development of the region.

“We congratulate the Acting Managing Director of NDDC, Engr. Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua, on his meritorious appointment.

“While we pray God to give him wisdom and enablement to have a smooth sail in this new responsibility, we urge him to know that the time has come to positively change the story of the Niger Delta Region by working harmoniously with critical stakeholders in the region.

“That as part of our responsibility to the development of the region, we are currently on tour of projects undertaken by both MNDA and NDDC. From our findings so far, there are projects which could be completed within the time frame of the Buhari administration.

“We urge critical stakeholders in the region to give the MNDA and NDDC maximum support and cooperation towards speedy actualization of Mr. President's vision for the region.”

The group also thanked President Buhari for his commitment to the progress of the Niger Delta region.

Buhari sacks NDDC sole administrator, approves constitution of new management team

Recall that President Buhari recently approved the disengagement of the interim administrator of the NDDC, Effiong Okon Akwa.

A statement released by the ministry of Niger Delta affairs indicates that the disengagement is with effect from Thursday, October 20.

The president also approved the constitution of a new management team and governing board of the NDDC.

N480billion fraud allegation against me is false, says Umana Umana

On his part, the minister of Niger Delta affairs, Mr Umana Okon Umana, has dismissed as false and totally baseless, a series of allegations made against him, including a claim of N480 billion fraud.

In rejecting the false allegations made by professional petition writers to the National Assembly, Umana said no fraud has been committed under his watch in the ministry and that no money has been released or expended on the projects cited in the petition.

The minister explained that in line with his directive at the last meeting of the National Council, adjustments had been made in the 2022 budget proposals of the NDDC to accommodate core regional infrastructure projects based on a new template for the development of the Niger Delta.

Source: Legit.ng