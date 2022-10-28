The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured Nigerians that its electronic devices deployed for the 2023 elections cannot be hacked

Jude Okwuonu, the administrative secretary of INEC in Anambra state, gave the assurance in a sensitisation workshop held for newsmen

Emeka Nnaji, the head of department, ICT/VR, also spoke on the measures INEC has put in place to ensure hackers do not tamper with the devices

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Anambra - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has perfected plans to ensure its electronic devices deployed for the 2023 general election are impossible to be hacked.

Jude Okwuonu, the administrative secretary of INEC in Anambra state, assured that the commission has put in place multiple plans to foil any possible plot by hackers to hack into INEC devices to manipulate the outcome of the election.

INEC assures Nigerians its electronic devices for the 2023 elections cannot be hacked. Photo credit: Sodiq Adelakun/Legit.ng

Source: Original

According to a report by Leadership, Okwuonu and Nnaji spoke at a one-day sensitisation workshop held for media practitioners in the state.

We're using the most efficient system, says INEC

Also speaking, Emeka Nnaji, the head of department, ICT/VR, said INEC has put in place efficient measures to ensure that its electronic devices are not susceptible to hackers.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Nnaji said the electoral body is using cloud system in its devices, adding that "is a most efficient and reliable saving system.”

“It has firewalls which makes any information being transmitted through it only valuable until it gets to the intended receiver," he added.

Nigerians react to INEC's assurance

Abdulraheem Abdulrazzaq said on Facebook:

"Let this man no make mouth oh, because even the almighty USA knows the extent the hackers can go during election. Silent is golden."

Abosh Davidson said:

"Definitely. I have absolute faith and confidence in your capacity as a body."

Rufai Ahmed Ahmed said:

"Pls be sure because some people wanted to hack it in 2019 and even went to court to argue on the results which their arguments were later found by the court to be baseless."

Dayo Fasina said:

"Talk like that is not good. He's actually challenging people to make attempt at hacking the site. He should have said that 'They are doing the best to ensure that the site is not hacked'."

Aminu Balarabe said:

"I hope you are not trying to deliberately compromise by inviting international hackers to devour INEC site."

Police arrest man with 101 PVCs in Sokoto state

In another report, the Sokoto state police command on Thursday, October 27, arrested a man identified simply as Nasiru Idris of Sabon Birni local government area with possession of 101 permanent voter cards (PVCs).

Briefing newsmen on Thursday, the commissioner of police, Hussain Gumel, said the suspect was arrested in Sabon Birni on October 10, following credible information, made available to the Force.

He added that the suspect could not give an account of how he got the PVCs.

Source: Legit.ng