President Muhammadu Buhari says there is no need to panic over the recent concerns raised on possible terror attacks in parts of the country.

Speaking on the security alerts issued by the US and the UK to their citizens in Nigeria, he said the recent travel advisories from the the foreign countries should not be a cause for panic.

According to a statement by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, Buhari added that the travel advisories do not mean that an attack is imminent in the federal capital territory (FCT).

“Nigeria is no exception in having terror threats listed in foreign government’s travel advice to their citizens. UK and US travel advisories also state there is a high likelihood of terror attacks in many Western European nations,” he was quoted as saying.

“Indeed, the UK and US advice to their respective citizens for travel to one another’s countries contain the same warning. Unfortunately, terror is a reality the world over.

“However, it does not mean an attack in Abuja is imminent. Since the July prison raid, security measures have been reinforced in and around the FCT. Heightened monitoring and interception of terrorist communications ensure potential threats are caught further upstream.

“Attacks are being foiled. Security agents are proactively rooting out threats to keep citizens safe – much of their work unseen and necessarily confidential.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“Nigerians’ safety remains the highest priority of government. Security services are working around the clock to keep harm at bay.”

The president also assured Nigerians that the government is on top of the security situation in country.

“While noting, in addition that security threats are real and have been with us for a long while, the nation’s military, the police and other security agencies have shown a capability to deal with it, as is evident from the fact that a majority of our partners, including the United Nations agencies in our midst, have not seen the threat as being sufficient to warrant any form of panic or order citizen evacuations,” the statement reads.

He, however, said while there is a need for people to be security conscious, “responsible members of the society” should avoid situations that could cause panic.

Buhari commended the military and other security agencies for “the recent turn around in the nation’s security”, and directed that additional precautionary measures be put in place, especially considering the upcoming festive period.

The president also expressed optimism that with ongoing efforts of security agencies and the support of Nigerians, the country will emerge victorious against challenges.

Source: Legit.ng