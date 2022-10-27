The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has again taken legal steps against the Attorney General of the Federation and the director-general of the National Intelligence Agency

Kanu in a suit has asked the court to make an order mandating the defendants to pay him N20 billion as damages

According to the IPOB leader, the court should also order Abubakar Malami and Ahmed Abubakar to write the plaintiff a letter of an unconditional personal apology for his arrest and detention

The Federal High Court in Abuja has set a date to hear the N20 billion lawsuit brought by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu against the minister of justice, Abubakar Malami and the director-general of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Abubakar.

The judge over the matter, Justice Inyang Ekwo is set to hear the case brought by Kanu's lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, and marked as FHC/ABJ/CS/1702/222 on November 18.

IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu had filed N20 billion suit against the AGF and the NIA DG. Photo credit: Marco Longari/AFP

PM News reports that Kanu's application was submitted before the court on September 23, listed Malami and Abubakar as the first and second defendants in the matter.

Ejimakor said that the suit by his client sought an explanation that Kanu's arrest and detention in a location in Kenya, and the plaintiff's subsequent detention on a flight from Kenya to Nigeria, amounted to false arrest and false detention.

His words:

“A declaration of this Honourable court that the defendants acted in bad faith and/or abused their public offices in falsely arresting and falsely imprisoning the plaintiff at the said location in Kenya and the aircraft.

”An order of this honourable court directing the defendants to, jointly and severally, pay to the plaintiff the sum of N20,000,000,000.00 (Twenty Billion Naira only) being general and exemplary damages."

Kanu further prayed the court to make an order mandating the defendants to individually write and serve on the plaintiff a letter of unconditional personal apology.

He prayed that the letter of apology would be printed big and prominently on the front pages of his two national newspapers in Nigeria.

He also sought, among other things, a court order ordering the defendants to pay legal costs.

Nnamdi Kanu: Appeal Court takes strong decision against FG's moves

The Federal Government earlier made moves to adjourn the stay of execution of a judgement of the Appeal Court in favour of Nnamdi Kanu, the IPOB leader.

The move by the Nigerian government was made public at the court on Monday, October 24, during a sitting at the Appeal Court.

In its ruling, the court gave the FG till 12 pm the same day to move its application for the stay of execution of the judgment.

Nnamdi Kanu: FG finally drags IPOB leader to Supreme Court, files 7 grounds against

Appeal Court judgement The federal government had finally dragged the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to the Supreme Court.

Kanu had got a favourable judgement against the federal government when the Court of Appeal discharged him.

The government has, however, filed grounds of appeal against the appellate court verdict and also sought a stay of execution of the judgment.

