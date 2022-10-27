The Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia ordered the Federal Government to pay N500 million to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu

According to the court, the money is for his forcible extradition and extraordinary rendition from Kenya

Justice E . N Anyadike also ordered the Federal Government to return Kanu to Kenya from where he was extradited to Nigeria on June 19, 2021.

A Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, has ordered the Federal Government to pay the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, N500m as damages following his illegal abduction and human rights abuse.

The court also ordered the Federal Government to return him to Kenya, from where he was extradited to Nigeria on June 19, 2021.

Court says the FG should pay Nnamdi Kanu N500million. Photo credit: Yinka Adeparusi

The court presided over by Justice E.N. Anyadike, insisted that the extradition of Kanu from Kenya without recourse to the legal process was a flagrant abuse of his fundamental human rights.

Kanu, through his counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, had approached the court challenging his extradition from Kenya on June 19, 2022.

Ejimakor told the court that the suit was sui generis (of a special class) and was primarily aimed at redressing the unlawful expulsion or extraordinary rendition of Kanu, which is a clear violation of his fundamental rights under Article 12(4) of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, as well as Chapter IV of the Nigerian Constitution.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the verdict, Ejimakor said the judgment showed that the court is still the common man’s last hope.

