Nnamdi Kani, the embattled leader of the proscribed IPOB, has dragged the federal government to a federal high court in Abuja

The long-detained secessionist is asking the court to slam N100bn on the government for refusing to obey multiple court orders

Mike Ozekhome, the lead counsel to the IPOB leader, said in a statement that Kanu is also asking the court to order his immediate release

FCT, Abuja - Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has initiated a fundamental human right action before a federal high court in Abuja.

The secessionist is demanding N100 billion as reparation for the federal government's gross violation of his right to liberty and dignity of the human person, Channels Television reported.

This was contained in a statement signed by his legal team lead, Mike Ozekhome, who maintained that the IPOB leader is also seeking for his immediate release from the "unlawful facility" of the department of state service (DSS).

The statement added that the action was predicated on the decision of the federal government not to implement or carry out the order or judgment of the court of appeal.

Ezekhome was referring to the appeal court judgment that was delivered on Thursday, October 13, which discharged Kanu as the "frivolous" charge brought against him.

The court also prohibited the federal government from continuing to detain him and subjecting him to further trial or prosecution by any court in the country.

