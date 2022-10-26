Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has been awarded N500m damages against the federal government for his human rights violation

A federal high court in Umuahia, Abia state capital, has told the federal government to pay N500 million for damage to the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

The court also ordered the government to return the embattled secessionist to Kenya.

The judgement was delivered on Wednesday, October 26, on the suit on the extra-judicial rendition that IPOB had brought before Justice Evelyn Ayandike of the high court.

Evelyn Ayandike had set the date to deliver her ruling after receiving the case file on October 4.

Kanu’s lawyers have filed the suit before the court over what they described as an 'infamous unlawful expulsion or extraordinary rendition of Nnamdi Kanu”, which they described as a violation of Kanu’s fundamental rights.

Kanu sought that the court should give him an injunction restraining and prohibiting the respondents from taking further action in criminal action against him.

He also requested that the respondent pay the sum of N25 million to him as damages.

In a statement, Kanu’s lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, said the incident in Kenya was a clear violation of the IPOB leader’s fundamental rights under article 12(4) of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights, as well as Chapter IV of the Nigerian constitution.

Ejimakor added that the court should redress the many violations that come with the rendition, such as the torture, unlawful detention and the denial of the right to a fair hearing.

They also sought the court to stop Kanu’s prosecution and restore him to the status quo before his rendition on June 19, 2021.

