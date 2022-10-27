Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, has announced the death of his elder sister, Kibitiu Akinsanya

The chairman of the Lagos State Parks and Garages Management Committee described her sister's death as "the rudest shock ever"

MC Oluomo said the void left by her late sister will be too large to fill and her place can never be replaced by anyone

Lagos, Nigeria - The chairman of the Lagos State Parks and Garages Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has lost his elder sister, Kibitiu Akinsanya.

MC Oluomo announced the death of his sister on his Facebook page on Thursday, October 27, where he also shared her picture.

The chairman of the Lagos State Parks and Garages Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, has lost his elder sister, Kibitiu Akinsanya. Photo credit: Musiliu Akinsanya Ayinde

Source: Facebook

My elder sister's death "the rudest shock ever", MC Oluomo mourns

MC Oluomo said the death of her sister, who was "his mother figure", came as a shock to him.

“This life is indeed ephemeral!!! It is with deep sadness and heavy sense of loss that I painfully announce the passing of my beloved dearly elder sister and mother, Alh. Kibitiu Adunni Adenuga Akinsanya. The news of her death came to me as the rudest shock ever and I am still trying to process it.

“After the demise of our mother, Alhaja has been our mother figure, diligently working for the peace and progress of the entire family. Her void will be too large to fill and her place can never be replaced.

"As painful and shocking as her death is however, I take solace in the fact that she lived a fulfilled and beautiful life, he wrote on Facebook."

MC Oluomo added that the deceased had been buried on Thursday, in line with Islamic doctrine, at Biliaminu Akinsanya Street, Lagos.

Nigerians commiserate with MC Oluomo

Adeola Adebisi said:

"May Almighty Allah accept her return forgive her shortcomings grant her Al janat fridaous Amin My condolences to you and your family may Allah comfort you."

Faosat Owoyalumo Fakos said:

"May Allah grant her allijanat fridous and forgive her sins Allahumo Amin sorry for your loss."

Ojuolape Onibudo said:

"May Almighty Allah forgive her sins overlook her shortcomings and grant her Aljanah fridaous Aameen."

Lemboye Pablo Sesneros Olayiwola said:

"Take heart my lovely Boss. She is resting perfectly in the bosom of Almighty Allah."

Tunde Adeshina said:

"Fuji Musician association of Nigeria. Fuman Lagos state chapter in general are saying a big sorry for the great loss. May her gentle soul continue to rest in peace. Take hearts big boss."

Azeezat Adenike Abudl Azeez said:

"So sorry Alhaji MC take heart...... May Almighty Allah forgive her shortcomings and grant her Jannah fridaus. May Allah give you and entire family fortitude to bear this irreplaceable lose."

