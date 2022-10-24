The new wife of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Olori Temitoye Adesegun, got social after a video of her emerged online

She is the latest bride of the monarch, and she looked beautiful on her wedding day as she rocked a lovely dress while doing her makeup

The Ooni checked up on his wife via a phone call, and they expressed love for each other, Nigerians have reacted differently to the video

A video from the royal wedding of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, and his latest queen, Olori Temitope Adesegun, has made many people believe in love as it came out so stunning.

In the beautiful video, Olori Temitope was on the phone with her husband as he called to check up on her during their wedding held today, October 24, in Lagos.

Ooni of Ife checks up on his new wife. Credit: @yeramoses @ooniadimulaife

Source: Instagram

The new bride almost moved to tears as she heard from her new man while she was doing makeup before the wedding.

Watch the emotional groom and bride moment below:

Nigerians react to the video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the video of the moment Ooni of Ife made a call to his new olori.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Midella.cakes:

"I heard “I love you baby” at the end, who is baby? And does he even attends these weddings?

Aprilhairandmore:

"She is not crying nah eye lashes make water Dey comot for her eye."

Ukpahiuojo92:

"Ooni wan just marry them at once con rest…Kabiyesi ooh."

Toun_tomato:

"What if they’re just getting married for the title? Like an agreement sort of. Because how he wan take share an round? This man go quick old."

Seundreams:

"As this thing dey go so, e go soon reach Jaruma, Blessing CEO & Aunt kem kem."

Funmi.moh:

"My own question is, how do they want to share the nights?"

Meet 6 new wives of Ooni of Ife married within 2 months

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, sparked reactions online as he picks yet another wife making it his sixth in the space of two months.

The two newest wives to join the harem of the Ooni are Princess Aderonke Ademiluyi, the fifth, and Princess Temitope Adesegun, his sixth.

Oba Enitan, who was once married before ascending the throne of Ile-Ife, has since been officially married to eight different women, including Olori Naomi Silekunola.

Source: Legit.ng