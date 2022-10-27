Amid the US and UK's warning of a possible terror attack in Abuja, the DSS has reportedly arrested two suspects

The terror suspects who were said to be siblings were reportedly arrested at the Trademore Estate in the Lugbe area of the FCT

Adewale Adenaike, the chairman of the estate, confirmed the security operation but declined further comment

FCT, Abuja - Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have reportedly arrested two terror suspects at the Trademore Estate in the Lugbe area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The security operatives reportedly shut the estate entrance and exit gates while the operation lasted, The Punch reported.

The Directorate of Defence Media Operations held a press briefing on the Armed Forces of Nigeria’s military operations. Photo credit: Defence Headquarters Nigeria

Source: Facebook

The two suspects, said to be siblings, were taken into custody on an allegation of terrorism.

DSS arrest comes after US, UK warned of terror attack in Abuja

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the DSS made the arrest less than 24 hours after the United States and the United Kingdom warned of a possible terror attack in Abuja.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The US government has subsequently authorised the departure of its non-essential employees and their families from Nigeria.

Arrest of terror suspects: Trademore Estate residents speak

Some residents of Trademore Estate claimed on Wednesday, October 26, that the DSS and some foreign security operatives carried out the operation.

One of them, who spoke anonymously, said residents of the estate were practically held hostage during the operation.

“We were in our houses when our estate was locked up. They did not allow us to go out and they didn’t allow people to come in," the resident said.

It was also gathered that a message on the estate’s Whatsapp platform sighted on Wednesday by urged residents to be vigilant and ensure they know their neighbours.

Trademore Estate chairman confirms incident

The chairman of the estate, Adewale Adenaike, confirmed the security operation but declined further comment.

He, however, urged residents to be calm and vigilant, adding that the rumours of a planned attack on the estate are not true.

Nigerians react

Ugwuja Simon Ik Tigana commented on Facebook:

"Election is here, we should all wake up and decided whether to continue this way or have a drastic change, are you ready to save your life or your party?

"For those who are shouting APC or PDP is my party, it is either you save your life and your party looses or save your party and loose your life."

Olugbenga Salako said:

"Kudos to our security forces."

Joshua Akoh said:

"But the government downplayed the security report by the American embassy in Nigeria. God help us!"

Moses Agbede said:

"It baffles me that the US will alert Nigerians about impending terror and not the DSS....they get paid handsomely.... Competence is not the issue but religion and tribe as always..... Nigeria's major curse.."

Terror threat: US approves exit of citizens, embassy staff from Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States Department of State granted “authorized departure status” to American citizens and Embassy staff in Abuja over imminent terrorist attacks in Nigeria’s capital city.

In a notice on Tuesday evening, the US Department of State pledged to provide routine and emergency services to US citizens in Nigeria.

It advised them to “keep a low profile” and “take advantage of commercial transportation options” if they wished to depart Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng