For the prevention of possible attacks on its citizens, The United States Department of State has approved the evacuation of its citizens from Nigeria

This was made known through a notice released on Tuesday evening as the US promised to provide further assistance to its citizens in Nigeria

Meanwhile, the US and UK had on Sunday warned of a possible terrorist attack in the capital Abuja, especially aimed at government buildings, places of worship and schools, among other targets

The United States Department of State has granted “authorized departure status” to American citizens and Embassy staff in Abuja over imminent terrorist attacks in Nigeria’s political capital.

In a notice on Tuesday evening, the US Department of States pledged to provide routine and emergency services to US citizens in Nigeria, Channels TV reported.

According to the US, and UK embassies, the next target spots by terrorists are in Abuja. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

It advised them to “keep a low profile” and “take advantage of commercial transportation options” if they wished to depart Nigeria.

“On October 25, 2022, the Department authorized the departure of non-emergency U.S. government employees and family members due to the heightened risk of terrorist attacks.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“The U.S. Embassy Abuja continues to have limited ability to provide emergency assistance to U.S. citizens in Nigeria. The U.S. Consulate in Lagos is providing all routine and emergency services to U.S. citizens in Nigeria,” the advisory read.

The Department further urged American citizens who are out of Nigeria to “reconsider travel to Nigeria due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, and maritime crime” as some areas have increased risk.

Finally DSS reacts over US call for security alert in Nigeria

Amid the security alert statement issued by the United States embassy on Sunday, October 23, warning Abuja residents to be wary of terrorist attacks in some areas within the federal capital, the Department of State Services (DSS) has issued a reaction.

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng and issued by Peter Afunanya, the DSS spokesperson, Abuja residents have been urged not to be alarmed but should remain alert and take into cognisance the security warning.

Afunanya said residents of Abuja should also help security agencies with useful and relevant information to help clamp down on any imminent terror attack in the federal capital.

IGP orders tight security in Abuja as residents panic over possible terrorist attack

Recall that the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, had ordered a beef-up of security in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in order to fortify the nation’s capital against terrorists.

Residents of the FCT have been living in fear since the invasion of Kuje Prison by Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) on Tuesday, July 5.

About 800 inmates, including all the Boko Haram suspects in detention were released during the invasion.

Source: Legit.ng