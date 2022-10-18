A group has accused Senator Iyorchia Ayu and Atiku Abubakar of abandoning Benue people during the time of their need

According to the group, the duo are busy canvassing for votes when the people of the state are facing extinction

Atiku and Ayu were berated for not showing concern over herders attack and the flood ravaging the state

FCT, Abuja - The Forum of Concerned Nigerians (FCN) has declared that the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu and PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar are unappreciative of the Benue people.

The group was reacting to the recent invasion by herders in Gbeji community of Ukum local government area of Benue state killing about 50 people, and injuring others with hundreds displaced.

The group stated that:

“About four days after the unfortunate incident, neither Ayu nor Atiku have deemed it necessary to visit the area or send sympathies to families of the victims.

“As far as they are concerned, canvassing for votes ahead of the 2023 elections is more important than the lives lost in Benue state.

“Ayu is one of the very few Benue sons who have benefited the most from the state. He rose to become president of the Senate, ninister on many occasions and now he is the national chairman of one of the two leading political parties in the country.

“Ayu got all those high positions on the ticket of Benue state. Yet, Ayu has not bothered to return any of the favours the state has done him.”

The FCN also berated Atiku for his silence after the incident, noting that he holds one of the biggest chieftaincy titles in Tiv land.

The group said:

“In 2019, Benue state was the only state in north-central Nigeria where Atiku was able to defeat Buhari. It is on record that Governor Samuel Ortom mobilized massive support for the PDP presidential flag bearer to beat Buhari of APC in that year’s election.

“Yet, the “Zege Mule u Tiv” has not visited the state even once to say ‘thank you’ to the people.

“Nearly 2 million Benue people have been displaced as a result of herdsmen attacks, while others have been displaced on account of the ravaging flooding, but the man Atiku is not moved. For him, all that matters is his votes.

“But who will vote for Atiku in 2023 if all Benue people are killed before the elections? He has shown disdain towards the people of the state.

“Even Peter Obi who has no direct links with Benue state traveled to Makurdi to visit internally displaced persons camps to see victims of herders attacks and those of floods.

“But Ayu has done none of that. He and Atiku hop onto the next available flight to Dubai for pleasure at every slight opportunity. How they hope to win the hearts of Nigerians to vote for them next year beats our imagination.

“Iyorchia Ayu has failed Benue state. He has been tested for many years and found wanting. He can’t point at any one he has mentored and helped to climb the leadership ladder.

“The current position he holds is his last opportunity to redeem himself; but so far, he has proven that a leopard can only travel long distances but can’t change its spots. Ayu and Atiku must be rejected by Benue people!”

