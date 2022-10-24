Terrorism: Serious Concern for Presidency as UK, US List Next Target Spots in Nigeria
- There are new security risks around Abuja environs as stated by the UK and US embassies on Sunday, October 23
- The US embassy in its security advisory on Sunday warned that terrorists are plotting to attack crowded places in the nation's capital soon
- In the same vein, the UK government has called on Britons in Abuja to stay alert and move only when necessary with their ears to the ground for security news
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Abuja - The governments of the United States and the United Kingdom have raised alarms warning their citizens in Nigeria of possible attacks to be carried out by terrorists in Abuja.
A security advisory by the US embassy in Nigeria on Sunday, October 23, warned that there is “an elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, specifically in Abuja.”
Among the target spots listed by the embassy are the following places:
- Government buildings
- Worship centres
- Schools
- Markets
- Shopping malls
- Hotels
- Bars
- Restaurants
- Athletic gatherings
- Transport terminals
- Law enforcement facilities
- International organizations
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
Actions to take
In view of consideration, the US government has urged its citizens in the Nigerian capital to do the following from now on:
- Avoid all non-essential travel or movement
- Stay alert
- Avoid crowds
- Review personal security plans and
- Keep cell phone charged in case of emergency
- Carry proper identification
Consequence of the situation
Because of this, the embassy in the advisory announced that it will offer reduced services until further notice.
UK embassy makes same appeal to citizens
Similarly, the UK embassy in Nigeria has noted that “There is an increased threat of terrorist attack in Abuja."
The embassy urged citizens to "stay alert, consider movements carefully, follow the local news and the advice of security authorities."
IGP orders tight security in Abuja as residents panic over possible terrorist attack
Recall that the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, had ordered a beef-up of security in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in order to fortify the nation’s capital against terrorists.
Residents of the FCT have been living in fear since the invasion of Kuje Prison by Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) on Tuesday, July 5.
About 800 inmates, including all the Boko Haram suspects in detention were released during the invasion.
Source: Legit.ng