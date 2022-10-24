There are new security risks around Abuja environs as stated by the UK and US embassies on Sunday, October 23

The US embassy in its security advisory on Sunday warned that terrorists are plotting to attack crowded places in the nation's capital soon

In the same vein, the UK government has called on Britons in Abuja to stay alert and move only when necessary with their ears to the ground for security news

Abuja - The governments of the United States and the United Kingdom have raised alarms warning their citizens in Nigeria of possible attacks to be carried out by terrorists in Abuja.

A security advisory by the US embassy in Nigeria on Sunday, October 23, warned that there is “an elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, specifically in Abuja.”

The next target spots by terrorists are in Abuja according to the UK, and US embassies (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

Among the target spots listed by the embassy are the following places:

Government buildings Worship centres Schools Markets Shopping malls Hotels Bars Restaurants Athletic gatherings Transport terminals Law enforcement facilities International organizations

Actions to take

In view of consideration, the US government has urged its citizens in the Nigerian capital to do the following from now on:

Avoid all non-essential travel or movement Stay alert Avoid crowds Review personal security plans and Keep cell phone charged in case of emergency Carry proper identification

Consequence of the situation

Because of this, the embassy in the advisory announced that it will offer reduced services until further notice.

UK embassy makes same appeal to citizens

Similarly, the UK embassy in Nigeria has noted that “There is an increased threat of terrorist attack in Abuja."

The embassy urged citizens to "stay alert, consider movements carefully, follow the local news and the advice of security authorities."

IGP orders tight security in Abuja as residents panic over possible terrorist attack

Recall that the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, had ordered a beef-up of security in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in order to fortify the nation’s capital against terrorists.

Residents of the FCT have been living in fear since the invasion of Kuje Prison by Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) on Tuesday, July 5.

About 800 inmates, including all the Boko Haram suspects in detention were released during the invasion.

