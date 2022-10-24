The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has reacted to the imminent terror attack alert issued by the United States

The United States had on Sunday, October 23 issued an advisory statement that there will be a terror attack in the nation's capital, Abuja

However, the police in a statement said all proactive measures are in place to clamp down of any imminent terror attack

FCT, Abuja - The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered a counter-terrorism exercise tagged operation "Darkin Gaggawa" in the FCT.

This came after the United States issued a security advisory alert on Sunday, October 23.

IGP Usman Baba Alkali has ordered all the state police commissioners and the FCT to reinforce and restrategise amid the US security advisory. Photo: NPF

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng and issued on Monday, October 24, by police spokesperson CSP Olumuyinwa Adejobi, the counter-terrorism exercise will run between Tuesday, 25th and Wednesday, October 26.

The statement reads:

"The exercise will involve diversion of traffic, use of blank ammunition, and other operational manpower and assets, and is designed to improve interoperability and synergy between different Units and Formations of the Force in response to terrorist incidents and other violent crimes.

"The NPF thereby urges the general public not to panic at the sounds of explosives and gunshots during the exercise."

"We will review US security advisory, strengthen structures for proactiveness" – FPRO

Meanwhile, the police say it will review the US advisory security intelligence noting that it will not be taken for granted as proactive measures are already ongoing.

As contained in the statement, IGP Alkali ordered the FCT police commissioner and all affiliated police departments in the FCT and state police commissioners to restrategise.

He said the force headquarters would arrange for necessary logistics to ensure readiness and clamp down on any threats to national security.

The IGP, however, reiterated that the police remain committed to ensuring adequate safety of lives and properties in the country.

Finally, DSS reacts to U.S call for security alert in Abuja

Earlier on Monday, October 24 the Department of State Services (DSS) also reacted to the warning by the United States over an imminent terror attack in Abuja.

In their reaction, residents of Abuja have been urged to take precautionary measures to avoid being victims.

Meanwhile, the DSS has appealed to residents to avail them of any necessary and useful information that will help them clamp down on these terrorists.

