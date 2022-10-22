Peter Obi on Saturday, October 22, spoke on the extent of damages and destruction done by the floods in Bayelsa state

The Labour Party's presidential candidate during his visit to the state on Saturday revealed that the level of displacements is worst than the 2012 disaster

The ongoing flood crisis has affected states like Benue, Bayelsa, Rivers, and Kogi with a lot of residents displaced

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Bayelsa - The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Saturday, October 22, paid a visit to Bayelsa, one of the states affected by the ongoing flood crisis.

Obi via his Facebook page on Saturday announced his visit to the state and its governor, Douye Diri.

Obi said the level of damages is worst than the 2012 case (Photo: Peter Obi)

Source: Facebook

As the former Anambra governor put it, the level of damages and displacements he saw in the state and its environs far exceeds what was recorded in 2012.

In photos shared online by Obi, he could be seen with Governor Diri and other victims of the natural disaster.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Obi wrote:

"Earlier today, I visited the flood-affected areas of Bayelsa. The level of damages and displacements far exceeds that of 2012."

Flood: Nigerian governor, ex-president become IDPs as water takes over their residences, photos surface online

The governor of Bayelsa, Diri, has lamented the extent of damage done by the flood crisis in many parts of the state.

Governor Diri who went on a tour around affected local government areas of the state on Friday, October 21, to see things for himself noted that even the hometown and residence of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan were terribly affected.

Jonathan is now an IDP - Diri

Diri stated that the entire Otuoke community Ogbia local government area (Jonathan's hometown) has been submerged in flood.

The governor noted that as a result of this natural disaster, the former Nigerian president including himself are now Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

His words:

“This is what I have been saying. Bayelsa is under attack of natural disasters. The whole premises of our former president and the community is under attack. And this is where you also have the federal university. This situation makes the former president an IDP..."

Source: Legit.ng