The Federal Government has been urged to ensure the adopt best practises in prevent the flooding that has ravaged several states across the country

The call was made to the Federal Government by the Manuafcturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) on Sunday, October 22

MAN said dredging of both River Niger and River Benue would go a long way in stoping the flooding permanently

The national president of the Manufacturers of Nigeria (MAN) on Saturday, October 22, called on the Federal Government to partner with private sectors to dredge rivers Benue and Niger.

A statement released by the association said that Francis Meshioye said it is important for the Nigerian government to to explore public private partnership (PPP) windows in finding permanent solutions to the perennial flood disaster facing the country.

Meshioye noted that when he visited Harbor-Bridge Head Industrial Layout, Onitsha, Anambra State to assess the level of damage done on factories in the layout by the flood disaster, he found out that former which is on the bank of River Niger plays host to numerous top level manufacturing companies in the Southeast region.

He also stated that infrastructure and equipment of worth high values of naira have been damaged by the flood.

Jobs and means of livelihood threatened by flood in Nigeria

Thousands of job have also been threatened as the companies affected struggle to recuperate from the impact as Meshioye called for a permanent solution to the destruction caused by the flooding.

His words:

"In the interim, however, we as an association will look at the immediate causes of the flood, look at the impacts on infrastructure and equipment and suggest a solution to state and Federal governments on what must be done to alleviate the sufferings of local manufacturers here who have suffered heavy losses."

Condoling with the Anambra State government on the death of her citizens who died in different parts of state due to the flood Meshioye sympathized with members of the association over damages done to their facilities.

Also speaking, Ada Chukwudozie, the chairperson of MAN Anambra, Enugu and Ebonyi states chapter decried the impact of the deluge on their business.

Chukwudozie noted that flood disaster in the region will continue to shrink the business ecosystem for companies on the bank of the River Niger.

She said:

"This flood disaster in particular is regretably avoidable as a flood of the same magnitude had taken place over ten years ago.

"The 2012 deluge should provided all stakeholders involved the opportunity and lessons to avert future disasters of this nature. We have suffered huge losses from this and there needs to be taken urgent actions to permanently solve the problem of the flood."

For the executive chairman of Pokobros roup West Africa Limited, Chief Paul Okonkwor knocked the FG for allowing the disaster to become a regular occurrence.

He said:

"I believe that the flood causing this menace in our society has a permanent solution. If Cameroun can control her flood and open their dam every year against us and we cannot manage the situation by building dams, why then are we the giant of Africa."

As flood ravages 34 states in Nigeria, UNICEF gives details of children affected, way forward

The flooding ravaging states in Nigeria have left many including children in extremely vulnerable situations.

Children affected by the floods are said to be at high risk of being drowned or contracting waterborne diseases.

To address the situation, UNICEF called for increased funding channelled towards interventions that would meet the immediate needs of the children and other vulnerable groups.

United States promises $1 million for Nigeria’s flood victims, fears surge of waterborne diseases

The US government had promised $1 million in humanitarian assistance to Nigerians affected by unprecedented flooding.

The support will provide emergency shelter assistance, relief commodities, and hygiene kits to promote safe and healthy practices amongst other benefits.

"We are also concerned that standing floodwaters could increase the risk of cholera and other waterborne diseases in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states," Leonard said.

