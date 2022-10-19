Traders and hoodlums at the Alaba International Market, Lagos clash over an issue the traders felt is not relevant in the early hours of the day

The incident which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning, October 18, led to the disruption of business activities in the area

The Lagos state police command spokesperson SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the development disclosed normalcy has been restored back in the market

There was chaos in the Alaba International Market, Lagos, on Wednesday, October 19, as traders reportedly clashed with hoodlums demanding levies from them, Daily Trust reported.

Legit.ng understands that the violence broke out in the morning when the hoodlums approached the traders to collect levies as usual.

Following police intervention, calm returns to Alaba market after traders and hoodlums clash. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

The traders, who always complain about what they describe as illegal tax, were said to have resisted the payment, thereby leading to the clash.

In a video of the clash sighted online, there was commotion as some persons brandished weapons.

Shops were also shut, while people took cover to avoid being caught up in the violence.

Police react

The police public relations officer in the state, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said normalcy had been restored to the market, but did not state whether casualties were recorded.

He said,

“Alaba International Market is calm. Normalcy has been restored. @rrslagos767 and men of Ojo Division are on ground, under the supervision of Area Commander Festac, ACP Igbafe Afegbai. There is no cause for alarm as monitoring continues.”

Trader lament late arrival of the Force

Meanwhile, a trader, Kehinde Omoniru lamented that the police arrived late at the market to quell the violence.

He said,

“I can confidently confirm their presence in the market. But oga Ben, your men no try at all, since morning that the market has been under fire with gunshots and rain of broken bottles, they just came around 13:43hr.”

