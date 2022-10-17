The growing popularity of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, among the youth is gathering momentum as the youth in a show of solidarity are holding rallies nationwide to show their support for him.

The general election in Nigeria is scheduled to hold in February 2023, and campaigns as stipulated in Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) timetable have already commenced.

Peter Obi has continued to electrify young Nigerians. Photo credit: Ken Henri

As a result of this, thousands of people are interested in knowing much about him. Here are some positions held by the former Anambra state governor.

Governor, Anambra State of Nigeria (2006-2014) Honorary Special Adviser to the President on Finance (till May, 2015) Member, Presidential Economic Management Team (till May, 2015) Vice-Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (2008-2014) Chairman, South-East Governors’ Forum (2006-2014) Former Chairman: Board of Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Former Chairman: Fidelity Bank Plc. Former Chairman: Guardian Express Mortgage Bank, Ltd. Former Chairman: Future Views Securities, Ltd. Former Chairman: Paymaster Nigeria Plc. Former Chairman: Next International (Nigeria) Ltd Former Director: Guardian Express Bank Plc. Former Director: Chams Nigeria Plc. Former Director: Emerging Capital Ltd Former Director: Card Centre Plc

