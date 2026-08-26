Austria's government has published the official requirements foreigners must meet before they can apply for a visa to visit the countrys

Applicants must hold valid travel health insurance covering at least €30,000 (N47,145,000) and valid across the entire Schengen area

The Austrian government noted that additional documents beyond the standard list may be requested depending on individual circumstances

Austria has outlined the conditions that foreign nationals must meet before submitting a visa application to visit the country.

The requirements, detailed on the official Austrian government portal, apply to individuals seeking to travel to Austria and cover both documentation and financial criteria.

Austria gives requirements before applying for its visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Requirements for an Austrian visa

According to information published by the Austrian government, below are the requirements:

Prospective visitors are required to submit a completed visa application form alongside a valid travel document. The passport must remain valid for at least three months beyond the intended duration of the visa, contain a minimum of two blank pages, and have been issued within the last ten years. A passport-sized photograph measuring 35 by 45 millimetres in portrait format is also mandatory. Beyond identification documents, applicants must hold comprehensive travel health insurance that provides cover of at least €30,000 (N47,145,000) and remains valid across the entire Schengen area for the full duration of their stay. Proof of sufficient financial means to support oneself during the trip is another requirement. Applicants must also present supporting documents relevant to the purpose of their visit. These may include hotel reservations, flight tickets, a letter of invitation, or proof of employment, depending on the nature of the trip.

Austria visa: Grounds that can disqualify applicants

Austria's government also made clear that applicants must not be subject to any residence prohibition or flagged through the Schengen Information System. The presence of either would constitute grounds for refusal.

The government noted that the listed requirements do not represent an exhaustive checklist, and consular officers retain the authority to request additional documents where necessary. Applicants are advised to contact the relevant Austrian diplomatic representation, the Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs (BMEIA), for guidance specific to their situation.

In a similar report, Legit.ng reported that the Austrian Agency for Education and Internationalisation (OeAD) updated its guidelines on visa exemptions for foreign travellers.

What to know before Austria citizenship application

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Austria's government has outlined the number of years a foreigner must have lived in the country before becoming eligible for citizenship.

The requirement specifies both a total period of legal residence and a minimum number of years spent on a formal residence permit.

Source: Legit.ng