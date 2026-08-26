Boluwatife Salami, an electronic and computer engineering graduate of Lagos State University, announced his graduation on LinkedIn after a five-year journey

He earned membership in three professional engineering bodies, including the Nigerian Society of Engineers, alongside his degree

Photos from his graduation show Salami posing with a collection of awards and trophies he accumulated throughout his time at LASU

Boluwatife Salami, a graduate of Electronic and Computer Engineering at Lagos State University (LASU), has set social media buzzing after sharing photos of his graduation alongside an impressive haul of 13 awards he earned over five years of study.

Posting on LinkedIn on 21 August 2026, Salami marked the end of his undergraduate journey with a heartfelt message crediting God, his family, friends, classmates, and lecturers for their support throughout his time at the institution's Faculty of Engineering.

A LASU engineering student bags multiple awards and titles after graduating from the university. Photo credit: Boluwatife Salami/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

LASU engineering graduate shares credentials, awards

Beyond the degree itself, Salami graduated holding three professional engineering affiliations:

He is a Graduate Member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) The Nigerian Institute of Environmental Engineering, A Pupil Engineer registered with the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN)

The combination of academic and professional credentials at the point of graduation signals a deliberate effort to enter the engineering industry fully prepared, rather than relying solely on a university certificate.

Leadership roles, community impact at LASU

What stands out just as much as the academic record is the breadth of Salami's extracurricular involvement during his undergraduate years.

He served as President of the Faculty of Engineering's Nigeria Universities Engineering Students Association (NUESA) chapter at LASU, a role that placed him at the head of student advocacy and governance for the entire engineering faculty.

He was also an active member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) LASU Student Chapter, further deepening his exposure to the wider engineering community beyond campus boundaries.

Perhaps most remarkably, Salami founded the Salami Boluwatife Foundation, a charitable organisation he established during his time as a student.

Speaking about his achievements, he said in the LinkedIn post:

"Graduate of Electronic And Computer Engineering🧑🏾‍🎓🎖️, Faculty of Engineering, Lagos state university."

"Graduate Member The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE)👷🏾‍♂️✅"

"Graduate Member Nigerian Institute of Environmental Engineering👷🏾‍♂️✅✅"

"Pupil Engineer, COREN👷🏾‍♂️✅✅✅"

"All thanks to God, family, friends, colleagues and lecturers for the amazing support and love that has helped me through this 5 year journey.🧑‍🧑‍🧒‍🧒🫶🏾"

"Being a member of SPE LASU Student Chapter , President of the Faculty of Engineering NUESA LASU, and founding a charitable organization THE SALAMI BOLUWATIFE FOUNDATION has been a huge part of my journey and I don’t take it for granted.❤️"

"Prepared for the next!🚀"

The graduation photos, which show him dressed in a light blue suit and photographed alongside trophies and awards, drew significant attention online for the sheer volume of recognition he accumulated across his five-year programme.

LASU graduate flaunts 13 awards. Photo credit: Boluwatife Salami/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

In a similar report, Samuel Oluolamide Adebanjo graduated as the overall best student at LASU, winning N30m in rewards. The 22-year-old took to X to publicly honour the secondary school teachers who gave him lunch money and the proprietor who changed his life.

LASU student graduates, shares father's chat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a LASU Computer Science graduate shared how he finished secondary school in 2020 but missed the JAMB cut-off mark in his first attempt.

He shared his achievements on social media, gathering comments from netizens.

Source: Legit.ng