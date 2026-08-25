President Bola Tinubu released a statement on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, to mark this year's Eid-el-Maulud celebration

Tinubu called on Muslims to go beyond festivities and draw lessons from the Prophet's devotion, tolerance, and humility

The President asked religious leaders to lead prayers for peace and urge followers to serve the country and the vulnerable

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Nigerian Muslims on the occasion of Eid-el-Maulud, calling on the faithful to move beyond the celebration itself and commit to the core values taught by Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The message was contained in a press release issued on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, by Bayo Onanuga, OON, CON, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

President Bola Tinubu congratulates Nigerian Muslims on Eid-el-Maulud. Photo: ABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu's Call to Muslim Faithful

According to the statement, Tinubu said the occasion of the Holy Prophet's birthday should prompt personal reflection, prayer, and a genuine effort to model one's conduct on the Prophet's example.

"The Muslim faithful should make deliberate effort to adhere to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad. There are great lessons of devotion, perseverance, tolerance, humility and selflessness that we can all learn from the life of the Prophet," the President said.

Tinubu directed his message at religious leaders as well, asking them to use the Maulud period to offer prayers for Nigeria and to guide their congregations toward applying those lessons in daily life and national service.

Prayers for Peace and Support for the Vulnerable

The President also called on those observing the festival to show generosity toward the poor and vulnerable, in keeping with the spirit of the season.

He specifically asked for prayers to address the insecurity affecting parts of the country, framing the period as an opportunity for collective supplication and national solidarity.

African countries with public holidays in August 2026

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that several African countries will observe public holidays in August 2026, with celebrations ranging from independence anniversaries and national commemorations to religious festivals.

From Benin’s Independence Day on August 1 to Nigeria’s Eid Milad un-Nabi celebration later in the month, the holidays will mark key historical, cultural and religious moments across the continent.

Source: Legit.ng