Eid-el-Maulud 2026: Tinubu Urges Nigerian Muslims to Follow Prophet Muhammad's Virtues
- President Bola Tinubu released a statement on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, to mark this year's Eid-el-Maulud celebration
- Tinubu called on Muslims to go beyond festivities and draw lessons from the Prophet's devotion, tolerance, and humility
- The President asked religious leaders to lead prayers for peace and urge followers to serve the country and the vulnerable
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President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Nigerian Muslims on the occasion of Eid-el-Maulud, calling on the faithful to move beyond the celebration itself and commit to the core values taught by Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).
The message was contained in a press release issued on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, by Bayo Onanuga, OON, CON, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.
Tinubu's Call to Muslim Faithful
According to the statement, Tinubu said the occasion of the Holy Prophet's birthday should prompt personal reflection, prayer, and a genuine effort to model one's conduct on the Prophet's example.
"The Muslim faithful should make deliberate effort to adhere to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad. There are great lessons of devotion, perseverance, tolerance, humility and selflessness that we can all learn from the life of the Prophet," the President said.
Tinubu directed his message at religious leaders as well, asking them to use the Maulud period to offer prayers for Nigeria and to guide their congregations toward applying those lessons in daily life and national service.
Prayers for Peace and Support for the Vulnerable
The President also called on those observing the festival to show generosity toward the poor and vulnerable, in keeping with the spirit of the season.
He specifically asked for prayers to address the insecurity affecting parts of the country, framing the period as an opportunity for collective supplication and national solidarity.
African countries with public holidays in August 2026
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that several African countries will observe public holidays in August 2026, with celebrations ranging from independence anniversaries and national commemorations to religious festivals.
From Benin’s Independence Day on August 1 to Nigeria’s Eid Milad un-Nabi celebration later in the month, the holidays will mark key historical, cultural and religious moments across the continent.
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng