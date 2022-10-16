Of recent, Peter Obi has become the toast of many youths on social media platforms. He is the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) and ex-governor of Anambra State.

Obi’s exit from the main opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) on the eve of the party’s presidential primary came as a rude shock to his supporters.

His defection to LP and emergence as the party’s presidential flag bearer also elicited mixed reactions.

Peter Obi has become the toast of many youths on social media platforms. Photo credit: Matins John.

Source: Twitter

Christ the King College, Onitsha (W.A.S.C.) University of Nigeria, Nsukka (B.A. Philosophy) Lagos Business School, Nigeria (Chief Executive Program) Harvard Business School, Boston, U.S.A. (Mid to Mid Marketing) Harvard Business School, Boston, U.S.A. (Changing the Game) London School of Economics (Financial Mgmt/Business Policy) Columbia Business School, New York, U.S.A. (Marketing Mgmt ) Institute for Management Development, Switzerland (Senior Executive Program) Institute for Management Development, Switzerland (Break-Through Program for CEOs) Kellogg Graduate School of Management, U.S.A. (Advanced Executive Program) Kellogg School of Management U.S.A. (Global Advanced Mgmt Program) Oxford University: Said Business School, (Advanced Mgmt& Leadership Program) Cambridge University: George Business School (Advanced Leadership Program)

Source: Legit.ng