The US government has stated that all immigrant visa holders must pay a USCIS fee after picking up their visa and before travelling to America

The USCIS explained that it would not issue a Green Card to any applicant who has not paid the required and necessary immigrant fee

A third party, such as a family member, employer, or attorney, can pay the fee on behalf of the applicant using their A-Number and DOS Case ID

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has reminded immigrant visa holders of a mandatory fee they must pay after receiving their visa from the Department of State and before boarding a flight to the United States.

USCIS published the requirement on its official platform, making clear that failure to pay the fee will result in the agency withholding the applicant's Permanent Resident Card, commonly known as a Green Card (Form I-551).

Donald Trump-led US says some visa applicants must pay a fee after an interview before travelling to America. Photo Credit: ALFSnaiper, Anna Moneymaker

Source: Getty Images

The notice applies broadly to immigrant visa holders, with the exception of SI-1, SI-2, SI-3, SQ-1, SQ-2, and SQ-3 visa categories, whose holders are exempt from the payment.

US immigration: When and how to pay

USCIS strongly encouraged applicants to pay the fee immediately after collecting their immigrant visa and before departing for the United States. Payment can be made through the USCIS website.

For those who are unable to pay personally, the agency confirmed that a family member, friend, employer, lawyer, or accredited representative may make the payment on their behalf. Anyone paying for another person will need two pieces of information: the applicant's Alien Number (A-Number) and the Department of State Case ID.

Applicants who do not pay before travelling also have the option of settling the fee after arriving in the United States. In such cases, USCIS will send a payment notice with instructions to the applicant's address. However, the Green Card will remain on hold until the payment is confirmed.

US immigration: Why the fee matters

The Green Card serves as official proof of permanent residency in the United States and is required for a wide range of activities, including employment authorisation and international travel. Without it, newly arrived immigrants may face significant administrative hurdles while living in the country.

USCIS has not publicly specified the exact amount of the fee in this notice, but applicants are advised to visit the USCIS website directly for the current fee schedule and payment instructions before making any travel arrangements to the United States.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the US had warned new visa applicants about what they must avoid after getting approval.

US to revoke 200,000 visas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US was set to revoke the visas of over 200,000 people.

If carried out, the action would be the largest single mass cancellation of visas in American history and is widely expected to face legal challenges.

The State Department is set to formally announce the move in the coming weeks, covering holders of B1 and B2 visas issued between 2016 and 2026 who have filed for asylum or have an active asylum application.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng