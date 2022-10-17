Some hoodlums have attacked Blood of Jesus Parish in Lokoja, Kogi state capital, killing two in the process

In anews that will annoy Christians, hoodlums have invaded a Celestial Church, Blood of Jesus Parish in Lokoja, the capital of Kogi state.

The criminals killed two persons and injuring several others, Daily Trust reports.

The hoodlums invaded the church at about 8:00pm on Sunday, October 16, and opened fire on the members who were holding programme inside the church.

The church is located behind the NNPC Mega petrol station in Felele axis along Abuja-Lokoja-Okene highway of Lokoja.

The two dead members were reported to have been evacuated from the church and deposited at the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja while the injured were rushed to the same hospital for treatment.

The attack of the Celestial church is the second in recent times in that area of Lokoja.

Few weeks ago, another church was attacked at Sarkin Numan around the Felele area of Lokoja.

