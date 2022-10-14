The dispute between the Dangote Industries and the Kogi state government has taken a new turn.

President Buhari has stepped in and ordered that the cement factory closed by Kogi be reopened.

The Dangote cement plant in Obajana, Kogi state, has been shut down for the last seven days

The National Security Council, headed by President Muhammadu Buhari, has asked the Kogi state government to reopen the Dangote cement factory immediately.

PremuimTimes reports that the order follows the conclusion of the meeting on Friday in State House, Abuja.

Legit.ng earlier reported on the dispute between Dangote Industries and the Kogi state government over the ownership of Africa's largest cement plant located in Obajana.

Speaking after the meeting Rauf Aregbesola, the interior minister and one of the members of NSC, said that the council ordered the reopening of the factor and urged aggrieved parties to seek legal action.

The Punch reports that Aregbesola added that the council where strongly of the opinion that the shutdown of the cement factory was not in the place of the Kogi state government

In his words:

“The council noted the development in Kogi and has ordered the reopening of the cement factory that is closed down, has advised that all issues relating to that industry or factory should be resolved legally.”

“Nobody must take law into their hands, either as a government or an individual. We are committed to guaranteeing and providing employment for Nigerians. So, whatever will, in any way, hinder that must be discouraged. So in that regard, the cement industry in Obajana must be reopened and all issues that are in dispute should be resolved legally.”

Also speaking, another member, the police affairs minister, Maigari Dingyadi, said the directive was given based on an agreement between the Kogi government and Dangote cement.

“On the issue of Kogi, maybe he forgot to mention that an agreement has been reached between the Kogi State government and the Dangote Cement in Kogi on the need to reopen the factory and to ensure that peace is maintained in the state

“Government is committed to providing employment to the citizens, rather than closing factories that will make people unemployed. These are some of the issues we have reached and we do hope that the parties involved will respect this agreement and come to terms with the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the parties involved.”

