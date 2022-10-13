The former governor of Jigawa state, Senator Ibrahim Turaki, has been discharged and acquitted by a federal high court sitting in Dutse, the state capital

Turaki and 3 other companies were standing trial for N8.3bn corruption charges levelled against him by the EFCC

The EFCC began the trial of the senator in May 2007 and was first arraigned before Justice Binta Nyako of the high court, FCT, on July 13, 2007

Dutse, Jigawa - Senator Ibrahim Saminu Turaki has been discharged and acquitted of N8.3bn corruption charges against him, preferred by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Turaki and 3 other companies who had been standing trial since May 4, 2007, in a suit by the EFCC on 33 count charges, were freed by a federal high court in Dutse, the Jigawa state capital, on Thursday, October 13, The Punch reported.

When did EFCC first arraign Jigawa's former governor?

The EFCC had arraigned the former governor before Justice Binta Nyako of the high court at the federal capital territory on July 13, 2007.

The case was later moved to the federal high court in Dutse in 2011 after the ex-governor challenged the jurisdiction of the FCT division of the court.

Why was former governor freed of corruption charges?

Justice Hassan Dikko, was subsequently reassigned to take over the case that was previously handled by Justice S. Yahuza, who retired in early December.

While delivering his ruling, Dikko struck out all charges against Turaki and all accused were discharged for want of diligent prosecution.

The court then ordered Turaki’s travel document should be released to him with immediate effect.

