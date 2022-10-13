Unknown gunmen have carried out a fresh attack in Rimawa village in Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto state

This is as the gunmen suspected to be bandits killed a vigilante and injured one other person before kidnapping a son of a federal lawmaker in Sokoto state

Meanwhile, the chairman of the local government while confirming the unfortunate incident disclose the masked men invaded the community on motorcycles with three armed men each

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed one Malam Bakwai, a vigilante official at Rimawa village in Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto state.

They also injured one other person before abducting an 18-year-old son of the member representing Goronyo Constituency at the Sokoto state House of Assembly.

The police are yet to react to the fresh attack which occurred at the Rimawa village in Goronyo LGA of Sokoto state. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force.

Daily Trust gathered that the attack occurred around 4:00 pm on Wednesday, October 12.

Local government chairman confirm the attack

The chairman of the local government area, Abdulwahab Goronyo, while confirming the attack told our reporter that the bandits invaded the village around 4:00 pm.

According to him, they came on different motorcycles, with each carrying three armed men.

“I and the state chairman of PDP were on Goronyo town, condoling a bereaved family when I was informed about the attack. I quickly mobilized security operatives to the area but the bandits left with the boy before their arrival. They also killed one member of the vigilante group and injured another person,” he said.

Legit.ng gathered that the child was in the village with his mother but she escaped unhurt.

The lawmaker, Faruk Ahmadu Rimawa, said that the bandits called last night but did not make any demand.

