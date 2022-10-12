In what could be described as a deep pain is the death of five persons in the middle belt region of Nigeria

According to reports, suspected herders killed about five people on their farmland, at Yelwata in Guma LGA of Benue state

The chairman of the local government, while confirming the sad development disclose that four persons were injured in the attack which occurred on Wednesday afternoon

On Wednesday afternoon, October 12, suspected herders, killed five people at Yelwata in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, The Punch reported.

A resident of the area who simply gave his name as Orduen disclosed that the suspected herders invaded the community around 1:00 pm on Wednesday and shot at people who were on their farms.

Suspected herders Kill five people on their farmlands in Benue state on Wednesday. Photo credit: Benue State Government.

Source: Facebook

Orduen said:

“At the time youths went in search of our people who went to farm, we discovered lifeless bodies of five people and six people were injured and taken to hospital for treatment.”

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The local government chairman confirmed the development

The chairman of the local government, Mike Uba, who spoke through the security adviser of the council, Waku Christopher, confirmed the killing of five people and said that four people were injured.

“It is true, it is the same herdsmen and farmers, five farmers were attacked in there farm and killed and three or four people were injured,” he said.

Police react

Confirming the incident, the state command spokesperson, SP Catherine Anene, said that officers had been deployed to the community.

She said:

“The attack at Yelwata community is confirmed. Police officers who were deployed to the area are still in the operation. Details will be revealed as soon as the operation is over please.”

Tragedy as masked gunmen strike again, burn police station in Enugu, kill 2 officers

In another development, two police officers have been killed following an attack on Inyi police station in Oji River local government area of Enugu state.

The station was also razed when some masked gunmen stormed the place in the early hours of Sunday, October 9.

According to eyewitnesses, the gunmen who attacked the police station were chanting, “No election and police in Biafra land.”

Lai Mohammed drops strong, powerful statement on threat to kidnap Buhari, El-Rufai

In another report, the minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has described the threat to abduct President Muhammadu Buhari as laughable.

In a video released at the weekend, the abductors of train passengers in Kaduna threatened to kidnap and kill Buhari and Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state.

In a chat with newsmen after President Buhari presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja, on Wednesday, July 27, the minister said the terrorists were also spreading propaganda.

Source: Legit.ng