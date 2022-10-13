The Kaduna state police command has rescued one Ibrahim Ado, a 65-year-old man who have been locked up in a secret room for 20 years

Ado was discovered by officers of the Kaduna state environmental service immediately called the police for his rescue

It was gathered that Ado was seen naked, sick-looking, and had defecated and urinated in the same room for two decades

Kaduna, Kaduna - The sun has shined upon a 65-year-old man, Ibrahim Ado, who had been locked up in a room for two decades.

As reported by The Nation newspaper, the Kaduna state police command on Wednesday, October 12 freed the man who was 45-year-old at the time when he was locked up inside the room.

The 65-year-old Ibrahim Ado was rescued by the Kaduna state police command. Photo: NPF

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that the Kaduna state environmental health officer at the Kaduna North local government discovered the scene while undergoing routine activities in the metropolis of Kaduna.

The officer upon gaining entrance into the room surprisingly saw a naked sick-looking laying on the floor.

Eyewitness recount incident

An account from an eyewitness revealed that the environmental officers during their routine inspection discovered a secret room where the man was locked up.

Upon sighting the man, the environmental officers placed a distress call to the nearest police division and came down to carry out the rescue operation.

Police spokesman Muhammed Jalige while speaking with newsmen disclosed that the victim had urinated and defecated inside the room.

Jalige said the Kaduna state Commissioner of Police, Yekini Ayoku, has directed a full investigation into the matter.

The freedman was later taken to a medical facility for treatment. It was unclear at press time who put the man away for two decades, or why.

