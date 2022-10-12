Nigerians have started reacting to a video of a soldier that was caught stealing military weapons to be sold to Boko Haram terrorists and bandits

The soldier was seen in the video being undressed by colleagues, and it was discovered in his underwear that he had hidden a huge number of bullets there

Reacting to the video, a netizen posited that such a thing happened when terrorists were recruited into the military, but he was immediately responded to and urged to be objective

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nigerians have started reacting to the video of a soldier who was caught stealing some weapons to be sold to the Boko Haram terrorist.

This video, which was posted by The Nation newspaper on its Twitter handle, revealed a soldier being undressed by colleagues.

Soldier caught stealing military weapon for terrorists Photo Credit: @TheNationNews

Source: Twitter

The video's caption reads:

“VIDEO: Soldier caught with stolen ammunition for terrorists, bandits”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Several gun bullets were disclosed in the soldier's underwear before the video ends in about 2 minutes.

Reacting to the video, a Twitter user with the handle @tony_god_sent replied to the video:

“When you keep recruiting Boko Haram members into the army…”

However, his response generated reactions from another Nigerian on Twitter @Ibraheem_Omar1, who urged the earlier commenter to be objective, adding that the soldier is not even a Muslim.

His tweet read:

Be objective once in your life, this soldier is not even a Muslim.

Both Muslims and Christian soldiers were at some point caught doing one thing or the other to sabotage the very military they serve.

Condemn evil in its entirety with no religious bias and baseless allegations

Tension in powerful southwest city as pupil, 1 other hit by stray bullet from army barrack

Legit.ng earlier reported that stray bullets coming out from the Nigerian army barrack at Odogbo in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, have hit two people living in the community around the barracks.

One of the victims is said to be a 10-year-old Daniel, while the second, who is fondly called Baba Ajeri, have been taken to the military hospital in the barracks and are being attended to by the army medical personnel.

One of the community leaders who spoke to journalists, Kareem Ijeru, revealed that sporadic shooting has always been happening within the barracks but the Friday night was very fearful.

Source: Legit.ng