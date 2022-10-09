The city of Abuja on Friday, October 7 received some of the numero unos in the Nigerian political space

The 2022 edition of "Our Nigeria News Magazine Awards" ceremony honoured the likes of Governor Buni, Governor Zulum, ex-Governor Yuguda and a host of others

Muhammadu Sanusi II, former Emir of Kano got the highest honour of the event bagging the "Man of the Year" Award

FCT, Abuja - The former emir of Kano state Muhammadu Sanusi II, was honoured at the weekend in Abuja on Friday, October 7, at the 2022 edition of "Our Nigeria News Magazine Awards" ceremony.

At the ceremony, the former central bank governor bagged the biggest award of the night as he was recognised as the "Man of the Year" for his outstanding contribution and representation of Nigeria globally.

Hamzat Al-Mustapha bagged the "Icon of National Unity and Patriotism" honour. Photo: Segun Adeyemi

Sanusi, whom the Magajin Garin-Kano ably represented, Alhaji Nasiru Inuwa Wada thanked the organisers for the honour bestowed on him while he paid homage to other awardees.

Similarly, Hamza Al-Mustapha, the former Chief Security Officer to the late General Sani Abacha, was also honoured with the "Icon of National Unity and Patriotism" award.

While receiving his award, he said:

"Ranging from the aims and objectives of the magazine, the aim of the award itself, the speeches by the speaker, and then the remarks, breach as it was by his royal highness.

"This magazine has done quite a lot and In line with the callings of his royal highness, I think it is time to look inwards into getting to know how each and every one of us, not only the awardees but what sort of support we should give to them."

"Good deeds must be rewarded" - Dr Abubakar

Meanwhile, during his welcome address, Dr Abubakar Mohammad, the event organiser, stated that recognising these personalities was to appreciate their great works and impact on the nation and its people.

He said:

"Appreciation and recognition are powerful motivators leading to an increase in performance, productivity, morale, employee retention and overall satisfaction.

"The key to this basic premise is recognition – Making Someone Proud. If you reward good behaviour, it will be repeated. This principle has been demonstrated over and over again, in both laboratory and research settings and in the real world."

The award ceremony was graced by influential dignitaries like the former governor of Bauchi state, Mallam Isa Yuguda, His Royal Majesty Oba (Dr.) Hammad Adekunle Makama Oyelude (Tegbosun 111), The Olowu of Kuta Kingdom, Gen. I.B.M Haruna (Rtd) GCON, Barrister Dr. Mainasara Kogo Umar, and a host of others.

Some of the award recipients include Borno state governor Babagana Zulum (Governor of the year), Yobe state governor Mai Bala Buni (Politician of the year), former Bauchi state governor Mallam Isa Yuguda (Excellence Award in Grassroots Politics) and a host of others.

