Emerging reports have confirmed that one of the pioneer founders of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Sylvester Nwobu-Alor, has passed away.

As reported by Vanguard, Chief Nwobu-Alor is also the political mentor of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Peter Obi paid tribute to Chief Sylvester Nwobu Alor via his social media page. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that the late political juggernaut was very instrumental to the Anambra state government during the reign of Peter Obi as governor.

Chief Nwobu-Alor was said to have been the major coordinator of motor parks and markets across Anambra state.

During the second republic, Chief Nwobu-Alor was a lawmaker and also the former Director-General of the Peter Obi Campaign Organisation.

Peter Obi pays tribute to Chief Nwobu-Alor

Meanwhile, a heartbroken Peter Obi took to his social media page to pay tribute and his last respect to the Anambra elder statesman.

Peter Obi said:

"I am personally pained by the loss of my very Dear Uncle, Chief Sylvester Nwobu Alor. Even though he was well advanced in age, his passing is still a huge loss of a respected, celebrated, and explored life.

"Chief Nwobu Alor was not just an uncle, he was a huge mentor and father figure in my political life. I highly valued his wise counsel.

"His grasp of the inner workings of Nigerian politics was profound. In very self-effacing ways, he cherished his role as an adviser who always stayed in the background. He will be sorely missed."

