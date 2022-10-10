Huge Tragedy, Peter Obi’s Political Mentor, Nwobu-Alor Is Dead
Emerging reports have confirmed that one of the pioneer founders of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Sylvester Nwobu-Alor, has passed away.
As reported by Vanguard, Chief Nwobu-Alor is also the political mentor of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.
Legit.ng gathered that the late political juggernaut was very instrumental to the Anambra state government during the reign of Peter Obi as governor.
Chief Nwobu-Alor was said to have been the major coordinator of motor parks and markets across Anambra state.
During the second republic, Chief Nwobu-Alor was a lawmaker and also the former Director-General of the Peter Obi Campaign Organisation.
Peter Obi pays tribute to Chief Nwobu-Alor
Meanwhile, a heartbroken Peter Obi took to his social media page to pay tribute and his last respect to the Anambra elder statesman.
Peter Obi said:
"I am personally pained by the loss of my very Dear Uncle, Chief Sylvester Nwobu Alor. Even though he was well advanced in age, his passing is still a huge loss of a respected, celebrated, and explored life.
"Chief Nwobu Alor was not just an uncle, he was a huge mentor and father figure in my political life. I highly valued his wise counsel.
"His grasp of the inner workings of Nigerian politics was profound. In very self-effacing ways, he cherished his role as an adviser who always stayed in the background. He will be sorely missed."
Source: Legit.ng