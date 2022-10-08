Lagos State Assembly has passed the Lagos New Victim, Witness Protection and Assistance Bill

The Assembly led by Speaker Mudashiru Obasa passed the bill to protect witnesses and victims in the state

Meanwhile, the ‘bill stipulates the provision of assistance and protection to victims and witnesses who have vital information that could help ensure effective prosecution of cases, but who face intimidation due to their cooperation with the prosecution or law enforcement agencies

Titled 'a bill for a law to provide for the rights and entitlements of victims and protection of witnesses and for connected purposes', the bill which has been described as one that would protect lives and property is geared towards creating a peaceful Lagos society in line with state's advancement.

Interesting facts about the Lagos New Victim, Witness Protection And Assistance Bill. Photo credit: Eromosele Ebhomele

Source: Facebook

The bill with 71 sections, is the first to be passed by a Nigerian State House of Assembly and creates for the establishment of an agency that would assist to meet its stipulations and goals.

Eromosele Ebhomele, the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, confirmed this development through a statement sent to Legit.ng.

Designed to meet the Megacity, or if you like, Smart City drive of the government, the bill also states how the agency is to be run, the establishment of a Trust Fund and how resources that should make up the fund are to be sourced and utilised.

The bill currently awaits the assent by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Below are 10 other things to know about the bill and the agency:

1. Provide necessary assistance to victims and witnesses including measures for treatment, reparation, restitution and rehabilitation.

2. Conduct research into ways victims and witnesses can be effectively treated, rehabilitated, assisted, compensated and protected.

3. Create a conducive environment for witnesses to make statements before law enforcement agencies without fear of any repercussions.

4. Pay compensation to victims or witnesses for any physical or mental harm, loss or damages to property.

5. A victim or witness shall be protected as far as practicable from unnecessary contact with the alleged offender and defence witnesses during trial and proceedings.

6. A victim or witness who suspects that harm may be inflicted on him due to his participation in any investigation can seek protection.

7. A victim or witness can be provided with security, temporary accommodation, permanent relocation, temporary or permanent employment or change of identity.

8. Victims of accident or crime must be assisted by the public or security agents and taken to the nearest hospital for treatment.

9. A hospital or facility that fails to treat a victim can face a N1m fine. If victim dies, the hospital or doctor faces prosecution.

10. A private hospital that receives an accident victim with severe wound must inform the agency within 48 hours for reimbursement of medical expenses where family members are not known or where the victim is indigent.

Source: Legit.ng