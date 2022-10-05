World Teachers Day was filled with celebrations at the Government Senior Girls College on Wednesday, October 5

Speaker of the Lagos sate parliament, Mudashiru Obasa was present at the celebration of World Teachers with the national union of teachers (NUJ)

The speaker said teachers remain a pivotal part of the society and no magnitude of appreciation can quantify their works

Lagos, Agege - The Speaker of the Lagos state parliament, Mudashiru Obasa has described the teaching profession as the most important in any society.

Obasa stated this on Wednesday, October 5 in his message to celebrate 'World Teachers Day at the Government Senior Girls College, Agege.

The Lagos state speaker, Mudashiru Obasa visited the Government Senior Girls College in Agege to celebrate World Teachers Day with the national union of teachers (NUT). Photo: Eromosele Ebhomele

While speaking in his message, the Lagos state lawmaker said no sane society can undermine the value of those in the profession.

The Speaker added that the importance of teaching can be more appreciated with an understanding that through it, many other professions are born.

He commended the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) in Lagos for making the state proud and for sustaining the relationship between the body and the government.

He further promised that the latter would continue to do its best to meet the welfare of those in the profession, who he described as mentors.

Obasa said:

"We all know the importance of teachers a society. In fact, no sane society can undermine teachers.

"That is why we must all appreciate your roles in our lives. We all have kids and we know what it takes to care for them. That also makes us conscious of what you do for our kids."

2023 election: "Lagos NUT pledges support to APC"

The speaker said no magnitude of appreciation and measure how much teachers have done for the growth of society. He said only the almighty God can reward them.

He, however, pledged to continue to support teachers to the best of his capacity in all ramifications as he also expressed his gratitude to teachers.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Agege national union of teachers (NUT), Gbadamosi KM also thanked the lawmaker for his continuous support for the activities of the union.

The union chairman also pledged his utmost support to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) as Nigeria heads into the penultimate months of the general elections.

He said:

"These are your people, the union belongs to you. We support your candidature and those of all candidates of the APC ahead of elections."

Hospitals to pay fine over failure to treat accident, gunshot victims, says Lagos Assembly

Meanwhile, the Lagos state parliament has passed a bill that will see the immediate treatment of accident and gunshot victims.

As contained in the new bill, hospitals that violate the stipulations of the new will be forced to pay heavy fines.

The speaker of the parliament, Mudashiru Obasa has ordered the bill to be sent to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for final approval.

