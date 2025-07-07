Peter Obi said the North will celebrate him if elected in 2027, vowing to tackle insecurity and unlock the region’s vast agricultural potential

Obi criticised President Tinubu’s lack of compassion, citing his absence from tragedy sites in Ibadan and Benue as signs of disconnected leadership

Positioning himself as a unifying and competent leader, Obi is championing a new coalition under the ADC ahead of the 2027 general elections

Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party and now a leading figure in the opposition coalition under the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has revealed what he believes the North will do if he emerges president in 2027.

Obi declared that the North would have every reason to celebrate him should he win the presidency.

The former Anambra state governor spoke on Sunday Politics, a live current affairs programme.

He explained that his plans for addressing insecurity and unlocking the economic potential of the region would win him widespread support.

Nigeria’s biggest asset lies in the North, Obi says

Obi emphasised that Nigeria’s most valuable assets are concentrated in the 19 northern states, especially in their large arable lands and population strength.

However, he lamented that insecurity, poverty, and poor leadership have held the region back.

“We have voted for incompetence, for tribe, and for religion. Let’s vote for competence.

“The biggest asset of this country is in the North – the uncultivated lands. The criminality we face in the North today, I will deal with it. If I am president, the North will celebrate me. I have an idea of the problem," Obi said.

Obi promises compassion and effective leadership

Obi vowed to be a compassionate and responsive leader, stating that Nigerians deserve a president who genuinely cares about their suffering, The Cable reported.

He criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s absence at tragic events, including a stampede that claimed the lives of children in Ibadan during the 2024 Christmas season.

According to Obi, Tinubu opted to remain in Lagos for the holidays instead of showing solidarity with grieving families in Oyo State.

“There is no compassion; people lost their children who would have led this country in the future, and he went on a Christmas holiday,” Obi said during the interview.

Obi slams Tinubu over handling of Benue attack

Obi also expressed concern over Tinubu’s response to a deadly attack in Yelwata, Benue State, where suspected herdsmen killed several residents and displaced thousands.

Although the president visited Benue, Obi criticised him for failing to reach Yelwata itself, citing a lack of empathy, Channel Telvision reported.

He dismissed Tinubu’s excuse that bad roads and flooding prevented him from visiting the affected community, describing it as unacceptable in a country needing compassionate leadership.

Opposition gears up for 2027

Obi's comments come as preparations heat up ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The ADC-led coalition, which brings together prominent opposition figures, is positioning itself as a viable alternative to the ruling APC. Obi, with his message of competence, unity, and justice, appears poised to play a central role in that movement.

Wike to Obi ahead of 2027: You will never be president

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has openly declared that former Anambra governor and Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, would never become president of Nigeria.

Wike made the remarks on Sunday, July 6, during a thanksgiving service held at St. James’ Anglican Church, Asokoro, Abuja, in honour of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s project commissioning in the FCT.

