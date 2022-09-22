The Lagos state parliament has passed the bill protecting victims and witnesses in helping in the prosecution of criminals as well as accidents and gunshot victims.

As contained in the statement, the bill was passed during plenary presided over by the Speaker of the parliament, Mudashiru Obasa.

The stipulation of the bill holds that assistance and protection will be rendered to victims and witnesses with vital information to aid prosecution but face intimidation from external forces due to their cooperation with law enforcement.

The bill states:

"Every person, including security agents shall render assistance to victims of accidents or crimes and ensure that such persons are taken to the nearest hospital for immediate care and treatment.

"A public or private hospital shall provide immediate and adequate treatment to an accident victim or any person with gunshot and severe injuries or wounds."

Another stipulation in the bill also protects accident and gunshot victims in the state who may likely suffer the rejection of medical attention by any medical facilities within the state.

In the content of the bill, medical facilities that refuse to treat such patients or victims will be slammed with a heavy fine.

With the bill scaling the third reading during plenary, the Speaker directed the Clerk of the House, Barr. Olalekan Onafeko, to send a clean copy to the Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his assent.

