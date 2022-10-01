The speaker of the Nasarawa state House of Assembly, Ibrahim Abdullahi has decried the activities of terrorists in his community

Abdullahi said that he wept profusely after he heard of an attack by some groups of terrorists in the communities

According to Abdullahi, residents heaved a sigh of relief after the intervention of the state government in the locality

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, the speaker of the Nasarawa state House of Assembly on Thursday, September 30, said admitted to shedding tears after some group of terrorists invaded his community.

Daily Trust reports that Abdullahi who represents Ugya/Umaisha constituency in the state made the disclosure while paying a sympathy visit to some communities affected by floods in the area.

Nasarawa speaker Ibrahim Abdullahi said he wept after seeing what terrorists did in his community. Photo: Daily Trust, Guardian

Source: UGC

Speaking on the heinous activities of Darul-Salam terrorists in his community, Abdullahi lamented the displacement of many residents by the group of insurgents.

Adding that the terrorists have prevented residents from using the Toto-Ugya-Umaisha road, the lawmaker said several people had heaved a sigh of relief after the intervention of the state government.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

His words:

“In fact, it got a stage that people travelling along Toto-Ugya-Umaisha road could no longer ply the road because of attack of Darul-Salam terrorists but to God be glory that today, a big sigh of relief has come the way of my people."

“In fact, the day I heard that Darul-Salam terrorists invaded my constituency, I came down from my bed and started weeping. I later went and performed ablution and observed two Raka’at nafila prayers.”

Abdullahi further urged the people to throw their support behind the activities of the ruling All Progressives Congress in the state to deliver its promises to the people.

Soldier who supplied guns to Abuja kidnappers for N300K nabbed by SSS, vigilante group

Operatives of Nigeria's secret police have closed in on a soldier who specialises in supplying guns to kidnappers in Abuja.

The State Security Service successfully nabbed the erring soldier with collaboration from members of the local vigilante group in Dankogi Park, Zuba area.

Security sources confirmed that the soldier usually hires his guns for N300,000 to these kidnappers who hunt their victims in Abuja and its environs.

Kaduna terrorists' negotiator: DSS issues strong statement over Tukur Mamu's detention, gives Key reasons

The SSS had announced that the outcome of the investigation into some of the activities of Tukur Mamu, the publisher negotiating the release of abducted Kaduna train victims is mind-boggling.

The secret police in a statement also urged the public to desist from making comments regarding the arrest and detention of Mamu.

According to the SSS, the service will not be distracted from doing its job which is the ultimate protection of the people.

Source: Legit.ng