The Islamic movement, Shi'ite group, has informed the public that 3 of its corpses allegedly shot by the police during the 2019 protest have been released

The group alleged that the police shot the deceased during the protest, which was to press home its demand for the release of its leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky

The religious movement claimed that six more of its members' corpses are still in the police custody and vowed to explore all legal means for their release

FCT, Abuja - Corpses of members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) who were allegedly shot by the police during the protest against the detention of its leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, have been released to the group.

Halima Aliyu, on behalf of the academic forum of the religious movement, revealed that there are six other corpses of their member still in police custody, Nigerian Tribune reported.

How many Shi'ite's corpses are with the police?

The group vowed to continue to explore every legal means to get the release of the remaining six corpses.

Aliyu informed the public that the police had started releasing the corpses after withholding them for three years.

The statement reads in part:

“In response to our Press Conference held in Abuja on Monday, October 3, 2022, where we vow to continue with contempt of court proceedings against the Inspector General of Police, the Police release 3 out of 9 corpses of Free Zakzaky protesters.

“The protesters were killed by the Police on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Federal Secretariat Abuja, while protesting against the unlawful detention of his eminence Sheikh Ibraheem Ya’qoub El-Zakzaky (H) and his wife Malama Zeenah Ibraheem.

