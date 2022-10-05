Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the APC has lost one of its very expensive assets in Enugu state to the Labour Party

The property which used to be APC's office in the southeast state has now been taken over by the Labour Party

Reports have it that the APC was unable to renew the building's rent, while the LP unveiled it as its new secretariat

Enugu - The Labour Party has taken over the Enugu state secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) located at No 126 Park Avenue, GRA.

This happened after the owner of the building rented it to the Labour Party when the APC leadership in the state failed to renew the rent.

The Labour Party has now unveiled the building as its new secretariat (Photo: @PeterObi, @tsg2023)

Source: Twitter

The Labour Party has now unveiled the building as its secretariat in the southeast state, Leadership reports.

It was gathered this latest disgrace is the climax of crisis and leadership failure in the Enugu chapter of the party.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The crisis was said to have taken a new dimension in 2021 after the APC's national congress which produced Barr. Ugochukwu Agballa as the state chairman.

Agballa's alleged poor performance necessitated a visit by a delegation of the party’s stakeholders to the national secretariat in which a demand was made for the constitution of a caretaker committee.

However, the embattled chairman dismissed the stakeholders, including the foreign affairs minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, and Senator Ken Nnamani, a former Senate president.

The Enugu APC chairman has been operating from the southeast zonal office of the party since his election.

2023 presidency: Peter Obi dares Tinubu, reveals how he will defeat APC at polls

The LP's presidential candidate, Peter Obi, had reiterated that the 2023 elections will be judged based on character and competence.

Obi made this known on Monday, September 12 during the Labour Party’s leadership retreat in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

As gathered by Legit.ng, the Labour Party's presidential flag bearer at the retreat pledged to pen a performance agreement with the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in a bid to follow up on the outcome of the retreat.

Source: Legit.ng