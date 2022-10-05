Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo has approved free medical care for workers in the state’s civil service

Governor Uzodimma gave the approval at a town hall meeting he held with top management staff of the Imo civil service in Owerri

The governor said the gesture was part of efforts to ensure that civil servants in the state remained healthy and well-positioned to carry out their duties

Owerri - As part of the stimulus package of the Shared Prosperity Government, Imo governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has approved free medical care through the health insurance scheme of his administration for more than 47,000 civil servants in the state.

Governor Uzodimma disclosed this at an interactive session with all the state commissioners, Head of Service, head of parastatals and agencies and directors in the civil service at Government House, Owerri on Tuesday, October 4.

Governor Uzodimma has approved free medical care for Imo workers. Photo credit: Imo state government

Source: Facebook

The governor stated that the initiative is part of his government's social welfare package to cushion the economic situation and return dignity of labour to the state civil service for both for local and state civil servants.

On the issue of promotion, the governor stated that promotions will be made only to verified staff and not ghost workers or absentees workers.

The Head of Service, Barr. Raymond Ucheoma in his address said the initiative is a first of its kind gesture in the state civil service.

He commended the governor and promised more efficiency from the civil servants.

