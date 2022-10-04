The federal government has announced that it will be presenting a certificate of registration to CONUA, a breakaway faction of ASUU

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has made a new move to clip the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) wing as it is set to present a certificate of registration to the congress of Nigerian university academics (CONUA), a breakaway faction of ASUU.

According to The Nation, the minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, will do the presentation.

The details of the presentation were contained in an invitation sent to reporters by the deputy director of press and public relations of the federal ministry of Labour and Employment, Oshundun Olajide.

What is the full details of ASUU breakaway group?

CONUA is a breakaway faction of ASUU already existing in a few federal universities. Its national coordinator, Niyi Sunmonu, a lecturer at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.

The message from the ministry of labour and employment reads in part:

“The Honorable Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, cordially invites you to the recognition and presentation of Certificate of Registration to the Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA).”

Why does FG have to clip ASUU's wing?

ASUU has shut down the Nigerian universities since February 14 to press home its demands.

Despite the judgement of the national industrial court on September 21, which ordered the university lecturers to return to classrooms, the union had remained adamant.

The striking union, had in last week, filed an appeal against the court.

