Nigerian students should be optimistic that ASUU will call off its over 7-month strike soon and they will return to the classrooms

This is as the leadership of the house has engaged all stakeholders in the matter and has promised to come up with workable solutions to recommend to the president in the next couple of days

The office of the accountant general of the federation has also promised to accommodate all issues concerning payment platforms such as the IPPIS, UTAS and others

FCT, Abuja - Femi Gbajabiamila, the speaker, will lead the leadership of the house of representatives to meet President Muhammadu Buhari on the resolution of the ongoing face-off between the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The speaker will present to the president the outcome of the house’s interaction with stakeholders on the dispute, Channels Television reported.

What are the payment platforms causing ASUU problem?

Also, in a similar development, the office of the accountant general of the federation (AOGF), has expressed its readiness to accommodate issues of concern on the payment platforms.

These included the Integrated Payroll Personal Information System (IPPIS) and the University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS).

These have constituted a major part of the issues that fueled the strike.

What is house of reps resolution on ASUU strike?

According to the speaker, the leadership of the house will come up with a report on its interaction with key stakeholders in the dispute in the next couple of days.

The house will also develop recommendations that will enable the president to view issues at hand from an informed second option.

While speaking at the last leadership meeting with stakeholders, the speaker said the information gathered from the extensive interactions would help the house arrive at fact-based recommendations for the resolution of the crisis.

