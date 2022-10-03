Nigerians especially Christians have been urged to remain hopeful as the country marks its 62nd Independence Day celebration

His Eminence Archbishop Daniel Okoh, stated this in his goodwill message, titled ‘A united, peaceful and prosperous Nigeria is possible’

Archbishop Okoh charged Nigerians to act in faith toward God and fellow citizens, and be confident that the nation would overcome its current challenges

As Nigeria celebrate her 62 Independence Anniversary, the president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, on Sunday, October 2nd, urged the citizens not to lose hope in the country.

He gave the charge in his Independence goodwill message titled ‘A United, Peaceful and Prosperous Nigeria is Possible’, Daily Trust reported.

Don’t lose hope, Archbishop Daniel Okoh urges Nigerians. Photo credit: Archbishop Daniel Okoh

Source: Facebook

Archbishop Okoh maintained that Nigeria was still grappling with so many issues of collective concern such as insecurity and social injustice even at 62, he urged them to do the best they can to ensure justice and peace reign in the country, The Guardian report confirmed.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“Also, a violent threat to the seat of political power, cheating, blatant stealing of our oil, flagrant degradation of our human environment, denial, betrayal, rejection and outright exclusion in many areas of our existence as a nation, all of which have put many in distress and has made many citizens angry, we must not lose hope.”

FULL TEXT: 'I share your pains,' Buhari says in last Independence Day speech as Giant of Africa's president

As it is customary in Nigeria, October 1, of every year serves as the nation's Independence Day which provides a platform for leaders and residents alike to celebrate the country's freedom from colonial rule.

Nigeria gained its Independence on October 1, 1960, and today, the giant of Africa is celebrating its 62nd Independence.

As the president of the country, Muhammadu Buhari, in his Independence Day speech said his administration will continue to ensure that Nigeria's fiscal policies are supported by a robust and contemporary monetary policy that recognises the nation's peculiarities.

Mike Ozekhome speaks on what will end Nigeria's problems, claims Peter Obi, Atiku, Tinubu cannot

A senior advocate of Nigeria has said that Nigeria's problems are enormous for the three leading presidential candidates contesting for the seat of the president in the 2023 election to profer solutions for them

Mike Ozekhome warned the insecurity situation, bad economy, and hopelessness which has ravaged the country can only be addressed through restructuring of the nation.

Speaking while delivering his 62nd Independence Day speech, the senior lawyer said that it is only a change in the system of government that can bring a turnaround for Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng