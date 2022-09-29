Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state has called on university lecturers on strike to return to their classrooms

The governor made the plea when members of the Governing Council of the Federal University of Technology Owerri paid him a visit

The governor also appealed to all stakeholders in the federal university to give peace a chance henceforth

Owerri - Governor Hope Uzodimma has appealed to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to allow students to go back to school, saying any sacrifice made to achieve that should not be seen to be misplaced.

Governor Uzodimma made the plea during the working visit of the Governing Council of the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) to Government House Owerri.

The 17-member governing Council, both external and internal were led by Senator Tilley-Gyado and Prof. (Mrs.) Nnenna Otti the Vice Chancellor of FUTO.

Governor Uzodimma said:

“Education is the key ingredient for national development, so it is the responsibility of leaders in the country to resolve issues and controversies that tend to impede the academic progress of the youths.”

On the controversies surrounding land allocation in FUTO, the governor noted that he has gone an extra mile to investigate the problems and related matters, noting that he believes the problems can be resolved amicably.

He therefore appealed to both the natives and the visitors to the school, the management, staff and students to see the need for the school to operate in a peaceful environment by creating a win-win situation for all interested parties.

He further stated that:

“This will allow FUTO community to enjoy the adorable Imo hospitality.”

Governor Uzodimma described FUTO as one of Imo state, southeast and Nigeria's most cherished Universities and declared his government's willingness to support the university to succeed.

In his remarks, Senator Tilley-Gyado, leader of the delegation said they came on the visit:

“As a mark of respect and protocol to the landlord and to assure him that FUTO will work in synergy with the government and people of Imo state under the present governing council.”

He noted that there is need to end the land crisis in FUTO, ensure security, remove all distractive hinderances to both local and foreign investments in the school.

