Oyawoye Fafemi has been arrested and arraigned over an employment scam in Ilorin, capital of Kwara state

She was arraigned by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for swindling 23 people

According to the EFCC, she issued fake employment letters to some church members after collecting money from them

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned a 53 -year old civil servant: Oyawoye Olajumoke Fafemi, for allegedly defrauding 23 church members seeking employment.

The employee of Kwara State Ministry of Finance, was arraigned at the Federal High Court in Ilorin, Kwara state,

Oyayemi Fafemi defrauds 23 church members in Kwara state. Photo credit: EFCC

Source: Facebook

The defendant was accused of collecting various sums of money from 23 members of the Christ Apostolic Church in Offa, Kwara State, under the guise of helping them secure employment in the Kwara State Civil Service Commission and Federal Government Parastatals.

This was disclosed in a statement EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren.

According to EFCC, investigations revealed that Fafemi issued employment letters to her victims. The letters stated that her victims had been employed by Kwara state government and federal government, with their grades and salaries stated. However, those letters were later discovered to be fake.

Source: Legit.ng