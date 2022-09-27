A report that the case against Olisa Metuh has been struck out has been denied by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

According to the EFCC, the case it has against Olisa Metuh is at the Supreme Court and not at the Federal High Court

The statement was issued on Monday, September 26, by EFCC's head, media & publicity, Wilson Uwujaren

In what will be seen as bad news to some people, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says Olisa Metuh still has a case at the Supreme Court.

The anti-graft agency disclosed this in a statement while reacting to a news report that a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had struck out a suit of money laundering filed against Metuh.

EFCC says report that the case against Olisa Metuh has been struck is false. Photo credit: EFCC

Source: Instagram

The EFCC, in the statement, insisted that the case it has against the former spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not at the Federal High Court.

The statement issued on Monday, September 26, by EFCC's head, media & publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, was titled "Olisa Metuh's Case Not Struck Out".

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The statement read in part:

"The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to some reports in the media, alleging that, the Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, on Monday, September 26, 2022, “struck out a suit filed by the Commission against former National Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Olisa Metuh, for retrial.

"We wish to state unequivocally that, there is no modicum of truth in those reports. Metuh’s case is presently pending before the Supreme Court, arising from the appeal by the Commission, as well as his own cross appeal, upon the judgment of the Court of Appeal which nullified the judgment of the trial court on alleged grounds of bias. There is, therefore, no pending case before the Federal High Court to warrant striking out of the same."

Metuh regains his freedom from Kuje Prison

Metuh was finally released from the Kuje prison in adherence to an order from the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

The former spokesperson for the PDP was earlier sentenced to seven years in jail by Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court in Abuja on February 25, 2020, after being found guilty on charges of money laundering.

Metuh was incarcerated at the Kuje correctional centre in Abuja, but a judgement by the Court of Appeal on Wednesday, December 16, nullified the jail sentence handed to the former PDP spokesperson.

The court ruled that Metuh's convictions were tainted with bias and must not be allowed to stand.

Source: Legit.ng